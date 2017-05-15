Orson Welles to Get Documentary Treatment From Netflix and Morgan Neville

The documentary will launch in 2018 in tandem with Welles' final film, "The Other Side of the Wind."

An original feature documentary on late actor-filmmaker Orson Welles is in the works at Netflix, and it will be helmed by Academy Award winning director Morgan Neville (“20 Feet from Stardom”). The documentary will explore the final fifteen years of Welles’ life and his complex relationship with the film industry, both artistically and commercially, through the lens of his final movie, “The Other Side of the Wind,” which he shot in the beginning of the 1970s and has remained unfinished since then.

“‘The Other Side of the Wind’ has long been a ghostly legend in cinema history, but the story behind it is equally fascinating,” Neville said in a statement. “I’m excited to be able to tell the incredible story behind this film and to explore what made Welles such an enduring figure.”

Netflix acquired global rights to Welles’ final feature in March. According to the company, the film will have a significant presence throughout the new documentary, “providing a framework into the legendarily volatile dynamics between Welles and the industry.”

“The Other Side of the Wind” is a Hollywood satire that follows a revered filmmaker (played by John Huston) attempting to mount his comeback with a new film. Welles co-wrote the screenplay with Oja Kodar, who co-stars along with Peter Bogdanovich, Robert Random, Lilli Palmer, Edmond O’Brien, Cameron Mitchell, Mercedes McCambridge, Susan Strasberg, Norman Foster, Paul Stewart and Dennis Hopper.

The documentary will be produced by Tremolo Productions, and executive produced by Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymzsa. The two films will launch in tandem in 2018.

