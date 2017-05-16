Oscar Host Jimmy Kimmel, Producers Return for Academy Awards 2018

Things went well at the Oscars last year — until the final envelope. Now Academy is giving Jimmy Kimmel and the producers a second chance.

Jimmy Kimmel is back, PriceWaterhouseCoopers be damned.

Strong reviews for the 2017 Oscar telecast were buried by the dramatic Best Picture envelope snafu and surprise “Moonlight” win. So the Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and outgoing president Cheryl Boone Isaacs decided to give the same team another chance to score for Oscars 2018.

“If you think we screwed up the ending this year, wait until you see what we have planned for the 90th anniversary show!” said Kimmel, the host and executive producer of the Emmy-winning “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on ABC, in its 15th season.

Also returning for a second go-round is Oscar producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who Boone Isaacs calls her “dream team.”

“It’s not often you get two chances to have a once-in-a-lifetime experience and even more rare to be handed the keys to a party 90 years in the making,” said De Luca and Todd. “We always thought the idea that anything can happen on the Oscars was a cliché until we lived it.”

The 90th Academy Awards will air live on the ABC Television Network and broadcast outlets worldwide on Oscar Sunday, March 4, 2018.

Universal-based producer De Luca, former president of production at Columbia Pictures, DreamWorks, and New Line Cinema, earned Best Picture Oscar nominations for producing “Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball,” and “The Social Network.”

Expect a return of presenters Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, as Todd is president of their Pearl Street Films, where she produced “Live by Night” and executive produced last year’s “Jason Bourne.” Her credits also include “Alice through the Looking Glass,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Across the Universe,” “Prime,” “Memento,” “Boiler Room” and the “Austin Powers” films. Todd earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the HBO television movie, “If These Walls Could Talk 2.”