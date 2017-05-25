‘Ozark’ Trailer: Jason Bateman Breaks Bad in Netflix’s Cartel Crime Drama, With Some Help From Kanye West

Laura Linney also stars in the new series about a family who flees Chicago to safety.

The Byrdes aren’t bad people, they just did a bad thing.

OK, maybe that’s the wrong Netflix crime drama about a family that finds itself in over their head after some poor decision-making by a character played by someone who previously starred in one of the greatest TV shows of the 2000s.

READ MORE: The Best Netflix Foreign Language Shows Worth Reading Subtitles For, Part 1

“Bloodline” jokes aside, this is a fine-looking teaser for “Ozark,” the latest drama series from Netflix, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Bateman plays Marty, your ordinary family man, who just so happens to be in charge of a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel. When Marty’s unconventional occupation suddenly shifts from a viable way of supporting a family to a surefire way to endangering one, the race is on to flee their comfy Chicago life into the wooded, aerial-photography-friendly environs of the Ozarks.

This first look has everything you’d expect from the premise: limitless stacks of cash, fired handguns, car crashes no doubt caused by someone running a red light, ominous closing of doors, the odd strip club or two. And it’s all soundtracked by Kanye West’s “Wolves.”

“Ozark” comes from co-creators Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, whose previous collaborations include last year’s Ben Affleck math thriller “The Accountant.” The show also co-stars Sofia Hublitz, Skyler Gaertner, Esai Morales, Julia Garner, Marc Menchaca, Jason Butler Harner and Harris Yulin.

(Bonus points for the stylized, dollar sign “Z” in the title logo, which definitely looks like the symbol for the currency they might use in Gilead.)

Watch the full teaser below (and have fun spending the rest of the day relistening to “The Life of Pablo”):

The first season of “Ozark” premieres on Netflix on Friday, July 21.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.