How History’s Greatest Paintings Inspired 39 Amazing Movie Shots — Watch

Vugar Efendi's "Film Meets Art" video essay trilogy concludes with 16 more amazing movie shots inspired by great works of art.

Last year, Vimeo user Vugar Efendi published a side-by-side supercut entitled “Film Meets Art.” The goal was simple – to show how great paintings inspired some of the best shots in cinema – and the result was a rather beautiful side-by-side study of just how painterly filmmaking can be.

The first installment put Thomas Gainsborough’s “Boy in Blue” next to Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained,” and it showed how the works of American artist Andrew Wyeth rubbed off on Terrence Malick for “Days of Heaven.” The video proved popular enough that Efendi turned it into a series, which was just completed this month with the release of a third installment (via No Film School).

“Film Meets Art III” features 16 more shots and their painterly origins (via No Film School). Movies included in this final go-around are “Moonrise Kingdom,” “Moonlight,” “The Alamo” and “The Revenant,” among others.

The complete series has been embedded for your viewing pleasure below.

