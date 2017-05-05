Pamela Anderson Wrote an Anti-‘Risk’ Poem Defending Julian Assange, Because It’s 2017 and This Is the World We Live in Now

After running afoul of governments and intelligence agencies, Laura Poitras has made her most powerful enemy yet: Barb Wire.

Today in news you’d never thought you read, Pamela Anderson has written a poem about her rumored lover Julian Assange. The Wikileaks founder, Ecuadorian Embassy houseguest and subject of “Risk” has a vocal defender in the former “Baywatch” star, who sounds none too pleased with Laura Poitras and her new documentary.

Among the choice lines are “I don’t think Wikileaks is sexist, / I think it is intellectually elitist” and “I have to say it a lot of this / ‘feminist’ discussion is intellectually retarded.” Once Anderson begins sharing her thoughts on Poitras, who won an Oscar for “Citizenfour,” her poem turns into more of an essayistic screed: “Her exploitation of this access and the judgmental lines that she ended drawing from it are both logic and sad for her.”

Said verse is accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the apparent couple, their blonde locks blending together as only those who share a love for political transparency (and totally aren’t in the tank for Putin, Trump, et al.) can. Read “We have more than – A ‘Romantic Life’ -” in all its entirety here and prepare to have a new favorite poet.

