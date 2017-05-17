‘Patti Cake$’ Trailer: The Sundance Hit Drama Follows an Unlikely Rapper

Geremy Jasper's directorial feature film debut opens in theaters August 18.

“Patti Cake$” was a hit at Sundance, where it earned rave reviews and was purchased by FOX Searchlight for a healthy $9.5 million. The film will also screen at the Cannes Film Festival’s lauded Directors’ Fortnight section. The drama marks the directorial feature film debut for Geremy Jasper, one of the co-directors behind such music videos as Selena Gomez’s “Love You Like A Love Song” and Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over.” Check out the official trailer for “Patti Cake$” below.

Written by Jasper, the film follows Patricia “Patti Cake$s” Dombrowski (played by Danielle Macdonald), a Jersey girl who will not allow anything to get in her way of achieving her dreams of becoming a big rap star. New York underground theater performer Bridget Everett stars as Patti’s alcoholic mother, Barb. The cast also includes Cathy Moriarty, Siddharth Dhananjay, and Mamoudou Athie.

In his review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn called the film the “best hip-hop movie since ‘Hustle & Flow.’ “Patti Cake$” opens in theaters August 18.

