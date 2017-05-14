Paul McCartney Teases ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man Tell No Tales’ Cameo on Twitter

It's a pirate's life for Paul.

Not to be outdone by Keith Richards, Paul McCartney has confirmed his role in the upcoming “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” by unveiling a poster featuring his character on Twitter. Perhaps this will finally settle the age-old debate: Beatles or Stones?

READ MORE: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Trailer: Watch Orlando Bloom Return to the Series

Sporting a braided beard, fingers full of rings and a handful of playing cards, McCartney’s character looks as though he could be an older relative of one Captain Jack Sparrow. Richards had a cameo in the franchise’s third installment, 2003’s “At World’s End,” and it’s likely that McCartney’s role will be similarly limited; Deadline described his sequence as “an extra big set-piece scene” a few months back.

READ MORE: ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ Plays Well at CinemaCon 2017

The fifth chapter in the “Pirates” mythos, “Dead Men Tell No Tales” features the return of Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush while also adding some new faces, namely Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites and Kaya Scodelario. “Kon Tiki” co-directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg helmed this new film, which Disney will release in theaters on May 26.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.