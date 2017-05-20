Pete Davidson Reacts to Bobby Moynihan’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Departure: ‘It Breaks My Heart’

The "SNL" co-star shared his thoughts in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Tomorrow night’s episode of “SNL” marks the end of an era, as it will be Bobby Moynihan’s last go-round on the show after a nine-season tenure. Pete Davidson has marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing that the imminent departure of everyone’s favorite Drunk Uncle “breaks [his] heart.”

“Tomorrow is our last show together. It breaks my heart,” begins the post. “When I became a cast member you were really there for me and such a pal. I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without you. Over the past few years we’ve become great friends and I’m honored to have met you and have you in my life. You’re one of the funniest people I know and I’ll never forget the time we spent together on floor 17. Well wishes and continued success. I love you ❤️ @bibbymoynihan”



Moynihan appears in the upcoming “The Book of Henry,” which will have its world premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival next month, and just had his new series “Me, Myself & I” picked up by CBS. The Rock hosts tomorrow night’s “SNL” season finale, which will feature Katy Perry as the musical guest.

