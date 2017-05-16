The film has been compromised days before its theatrical release.

Hackers have plundered Disney’s upcoming “Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and are now asking the studio to pay a ransom in order not to filter the film before its May 26 release, as reported by Deadline. The hackers are demanding an “enormous” amount of money be paid to cryptocurrency Bitcoin, but Disney is not budging and is working with the FBI to resolve the issue.

According to Deadline, during a town hall meeting with ABC employees on Monday, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that the incident did occur, but did not specify which film had been pilfered. The publication then learned that the movie that had been compromised was the fifth installment in the “Pirates” series.

Hacker-turned-FBI-informant Hector Monsegur, Director of Security Assessments for Rhino Security Labs, told the publication that “attribution is probably the hardest thing the FBI is dealing with here.” He added that to track hackers “is nearly impossible because you have various hackers from pretty much anywhere. Also, they are aware of techniques to track them down. So you could have an Egyptian hacker who uses Russian software so it looks like it’s Russian but is actually from Egypt.”

The news comes less than a month after 10 of the 13 episodes from season 5 of “Orange is the new Black” were leaked online by hackers. So far, Disney has not issued any comments.

