‘Playing House’: Jessica St. Clair Reveals Real-Life Breast Cancer Battle Featured in Third Season

The actress-writer-producer of "Playing House" will have her character Emma Crawford go through the same cancer treatment St. Clair did after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

READ MORE: ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Season 5 Trailer: Inmates Run the Prison After Rebellion at Litchfield Penitentiary

The third season of USA’s comedy series “Playing House” will tackle the show’s most serious subject matter yet, as actress-writer-producer Jessica St. Clair recently revealed that her real-life battle with breast cancer has been written into the show’s upcoming season. Her character Emma Crawford will go through the same cancer treatment that St. Clair did after being diagnosed with stage 2b estrogen positive breast cancer in September of 2015. St. Clair stars in the show alongside fellow actress-writer-producer Lennon Parham, also her real-life best friend. St. Clair wrote about the experience in a post for StandUp2Cancer.

“Shortly after I finished chemo, but during my 12 weeks of radiation, Lennon and I returned to work on the third season of the show we write, produce and star in, ‘Playing House.’ Again, we would have much rather sat on our couches and watched every season of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ but we knew that we had to tell the story of what we’d just been through. So we went for it. In the new season, my character, Emma, gets diagnosed with breast cancer and undergoes the exact treatment I did. We were worried about bringing such serious subject matter to a comedy show, but we’ve always written what we’ve lived. And our real story is that with the help of her best friend, and the people who love her, my character is able to get through the treatment and actually emerge somehow happier and more fulfilled than she was before she was diagnosed. We hope that by sharing my experience—our experience, Lennon and I—that somebody who is going through this process or helping their loved one through it might feel less alone, and might even have some better information for their cancer care. Because that’s really all that matters at the end of the day, right?”

READ MORE: A24: Why Barry Jenkins, Sofia Coppola and James Franco Love Working With the Indie Distributor

The third season of “Playing House” returns to USA on June 23.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Festivals newsletter here.