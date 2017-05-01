In Politically Turbulent Times, Do All TV Shows Hold Political Meaning? — Very Good TV Podcast

It's great that so much TV is engaged with the world today, but there could be a downside.

The trend is as inescapable as the daily news: We’re seeing some amazing shows roll out right now, but the first topic of conversation when discussing them isn’t the performances or the production. Instead, it’s about what they say about the current state of not just national, but global politics.

Of course, it’s impossible to ignore the political implications of a show like “The Handmaid’s Tale” (even if the cast might occasionally try to downplay them). And we don’t believe that they should.

LAST WEEK’S EPISODE: Why Fox Reviving ‘The X-Files’ Has Us Concerned — Very Good Television Podcast

But while series like “Dear White People” and “American Gods” are definitely plugged into the current state of the world, do we do them a level of disservice by amplifying their political relevance at the expense of their craft? And are there other shows that are… just entertainment? If you listen to network presidents talk, it’s sometimes hard to think so. But sometimes escapism is real.

