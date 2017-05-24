‘Pop Aye’ Trailer: A Man Finds Himself with the Help of an Elephant in Sundance Drama

The debut feature for Singaporean writer-director Kirsten Tan opens in theaters this summer.

After premiering in the World Dramatic section at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Pop Aye” is ready for its theatrical release this summer. Kino Lorber, which holds the North American rights to the film, has revealed the official trailer for the elephant dramedy, which marks the debut feature for Singaporean writer-director Kirsten Tan, who had previously written and helmed seven short films, including 2014’s “Granny” and 2007’s “Fonzi.”

Set in Thailand, “Pop Aye” follows a once-successful architect in the midst of a midlife crisis. After running into an elephant he knew growing up, he buys the animal and the two embark on a road trip across Thailand, back to the small village where they grew up. Along the way, they meet some interesting characters, including a lonely transgender sex worker and a very wise drifter. The film was developed at Berlinale Talents Program, Cannes Atelier, and TorinoFilmLab.

“Pop Aye” opens June 28 at New York’s Film Forum before expanding to theaters across the country. Check out the trailer below.

