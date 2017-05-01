‘Power’ Trailer: Ghost Heads to the Slammer in Season 4 Sneak Peek

The crime drama returns in June to Starz.

This summer, “Power” returns with a grim fate for Ghost.

“Power,” which was Starz’s most-watched original series according to internal network data, will air its Season 4 premiere on Sunday, June 25 at 9 p.m. It will be released earlier that day at 12:01 a.m. on the Starz app and On Demand.

READ MORE: ‘American Gods’ Review: Bryan Fuller Paints a Beautiful, Bloody, and Unblinking Portrait of American Duality

Here’s Starz’s description for the upcoming season:

Season 4 picks up on the heels of James “Ghost” St. Patrick’s highly publicized arrest by his ex-girlfriend, Assistant U.S. Attorney Angela Valdes , for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox—a crime he did not commit. Ghost can’t outrun his past choices and mounting enemies this season, which threaten his freedom and his family’s safety at every turn. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes. But the biggest obstacle for Ghost remains himself and his internal struggle between the man he wants to be and the one he really is.

Watch the sneak peek of Season 4 below:

Running up to the premiere, Starz will hold a “Power” Play marathon of all three previous seasons that will begin on Saturday, June 24 at 5 p.m.

“Power” stars Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug kingpin and nightclub impresario, Joseph Sikora as his right-hand man Tommy Egan, Nature Naughton as Ghost’s wife Tasha, and Lela Loren as his ex, Assistant U.S. Attorney, Angela Valdes.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.