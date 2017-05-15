Powers Boothe, ‘Deadwood’ and ‘Tombstone’ Star, Dies at 68

The actor won an Emmy in 1980 for his role of cult leader Jim Jones in the CBS drama "Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones."

Powers Boothe has died. The actor, known for playing a villain in television series such as “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Deadwood” and in films like “Tombstone” and “Sin City,” passed away Sunday morning in his home in Los Angeles. He was 68.

His publicist confirmed the sad news to TVLine, adding that the actor died in his sleep of natural causes. A private service will be held in Boothe’s home state of Texas, and a memorial celebration is also being considered, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The news of his passing was first shared on Twitter by his friend actor Beau Bridges.

It's with great sadness that I mourn the passing of my friend Powers Boothe. A dear friend, great actor, devoted father & husband. — Beau Bridges (@MrBeauBridges) May 14, 2017

Boothe started his acting career in the theater, starring in various Shakespearean productions including “Henry IV.” He made his Broadway debut in the late 1970s in “Lone Star & Pvt. Wars.” Then he broke into TV playing cult leader Jim Jones in the CBS drama “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones,” for which he won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Special in 1980.

The actor became known for portraying various villains, including terrorist leader Joshua Foss in the 1995 action film “Sudden Death,” and the evil Senator Roark in 2005’s “Sin City” and it’s 2014 sequel “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.” He portrayed Alexander Haig in Oliver Stone’s 1995’s “Nixon.” He then played a sheriff in another Stone film, 1997’s “U Turn”, and was unforgettable as the wicked gunman Curly Bill Brocius in 1993’s “Tombstone.”

Boothe’s most memorable villain role was playing brothel owner Cy Tolliver, the town nemesis to Ian McShane’s Al Swearengen, during three seasons of HBO’s “Deadwood,” between 2004 and 2006. After “Deadwood,” Boothe played Vice President Noah Daniels in season 6 of “24.” In 2012, he co-starred as Judge Valentine “Wall” Hatfield in the History Channel limited series “Hatfields & McCoys,” and had a recurring role as Connie Britton’s father, Rayna James, on primetime soap “Nashville.” More recently, Boothe joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe playing HYDRA leader Gideon Malick in 2012’s “The Avengers” and reprising it on ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

