‘Psych: The Movie’ Is Real, as the ‘Psych’ Cast Reunites for a New Case This Christmas

James Roday and Dulé Hill are bringing their bro-mance back for the holidays.

Christmas has come early for the “Psych”-os: USA Network confirms that it has ordered a “Psych” reunion movie, set to premiere this December.

James Roday, who stars as fake psychic detective Shawn Spencer, and Dulé Hill, who plays his childhood best friend and business partner Burton “Gus” Guster, are back for “Psych: The Movie.” The 2-hour event takes place three years after the events of the show’s 2014 finale.

Creator Steve Franks co-wrote the movie with Roday and will also direct it. Also back: Timothy Omundson (Lassiter), Maggie Lawson (Juliet), Corbin Bernsen (Henry) and Kirsten Nelson (Chief Vick). Production begins on May 24.

“Psych” premiered in 2006 and ran for eight seasons. According to USA, the film will follow the pals gathering during the holidays after a mystery assailant targets one of their own.

“‘Psych’ is a beloved part of our USA family, and what better time to reunite with family than the holidays.” said Chris McCumber, President, Entertainment Networks for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Steve and James have taken the unique brand of comedy that the series honed over eight seasons and packed it in to a two-hour movie that successfully rekindles one of the greatest bro-mances in television history.”

Jeff Wachtel, Chief Content Officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and President, Universal Cable Productions, credited the show’s rabid fan base – who affectionately call themselves “Psych-os” – for keeping the franchise alive.

Franks, Roday and Hill executive produce the film with Tagline’s Chris Henze and Kelly Kulchak.

