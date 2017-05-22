‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2 Trailer: Family Tension Is at Its Peak in Ava DuVernay’s OWN Series

The series returns with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21.

The Bordelons are back! OWN has released the trailer for season two of its original drama series “Queen Sugar,” created by acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey. The series stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe as the estranged Bordelon siblings.

Season two finds the siblings striving to honor the legacy of their father, who passed away unexpectedly. Ralph-Angel is trying to rebuild his life after jail, and secure a better future for his young son. Meanwhile, tension in the family starts to build when Charley relocates with her teenage son Micah to Saint Josephine, Louisiana, to help run the family business, the 800-acre sugarcane farm Queen Sugar Mill.

Once again, DuVernay enlisted an all-female directing team, including Kat Candler (“12 Monkeys”), DeMane Davis (“Lift”), Cheryl Dunye (“Stranger Inside”), Aurora Guerrero (“Mosquita y Mari”), and Amanda Marsalis (“Echo Park”), among others. “Sugar Queen” is produced for OWN by Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Season two will have a two-night premiere on Tuesday, June 20 and Wednesday, June 21 at 10pm ET/PT, on OWN. The series will then air in its regular time slot, Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT. Check out the trailer below.

