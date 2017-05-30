Quentin Tarantino Directed ‘Django’ Like A ‘Tyrant,’ Cursed Out Jamie Foxx During Rehearsal — Watch

Would Foxx work with Tarantino again after "Django Unchained"? Absolutely.

Some filmmakers are notorious control freaks who forbid improvisation on set and want everything to go exactly according to their vision. Quentin Tarantino is one of those filmmakers.

During a stop at The Howard Stern Show this month to promote his new FOX game show “Beat Shazam,” Jamie Foxx reminisced on just how controlling Tarantino could be by quoting one of his explicative-filled moments on the set of “Django Unchained.”

Tarantino, who Foxx refers to as a “tyrant” on set, did not like the way the actor was interpreting Django. Instead of playing a long-suffering slave at the beginning of the movie, Foxx was leaning into the character’s coolness, much to the disapproval of Tarantino. Let’s just say the director made sure Foxx got the message.

According to Foxx’s spot-on impersonation, Tarantino pulled him into a separate room during rehearsals and had the following to say:

“What the f*ck was that? I knew I was going to have this problem. All of this shit…you have to be a f*cking slave! He’s a slave. He’s not cool. He’s a f*cking slave. He doesn’t know how to read. You come in with your f*cking Louis [Vuitton] bag and your Range Rover. He’s not Jim Brown. He’s a f*cking slave. And then, and then he becomes the hero. Lose that shit.”

It’s even better when Foxx tells it, which you can watch in the video interview below. The actor didn’t take it personally, and he says he’d work with Tarantino again in an instant. “Django” became the filmmakers’ highest grossing movie ever and a two-time Oscar winner. Sometimes being a “tyrant” pays off big time.

