The glitchy video features a fragment from the song "Climbing Up the Walls," which hails from the English band's third studio album.

Radiohead has released a new mysterious video featuring the digitally distorted voice of a young girl saying a fragment from the song “Climbing Up the Walls,” which hails from the English alternative rock band’s third studio album, “OK Computer,” released in 1997. The glitchy video also features some text, including “Program: radiohead.”

The release of this video comes just days after street art featuring “Fitter Happier”-esque lyrics as well as the years 1997 and 2017 surfaced in places like London, Brooklyn and Amsterdam. The posters have Radiohead fans speculating that the English band may be planning some sort of celebration for the 20-year anniversary of “OK Computer,” which was released on May 21, 1997. Watch Radiohead’s mysterious video below.

Below are some of the posters seen in some cities, which may be teasing an “OK Computer” 20-year anniversary celebration. “Just saw this on the way to the studio now hype levels spiraling out of control #okcomputer,” wrote musician Martin Doherty when tweeting a photo of one of the posters.

Just saw this on the way to the studio now hype levels spiralling out of control #okcomputer pic.twitter.com/8dTWKru01y — martin (@doksan) April 26, 2017

These posters have apparently been popping up the world over. It's been twenty years since Radiohead released Ok Computer, and I still remember listening to to it for the first time on cassette. I fall in love with it a little more everytime I hear it A post shared by Dan Jordan (@dan.jordan) on Apr 26, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

