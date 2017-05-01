Radiohead has released a new mysterious video featuring the digitally distorted voice of a young girl saying a fragment from the song “Climbing Up the Walls,” which hails from the English alternative rock band’s third studio album, “OK Computer,” released in 1997. The glitchy video also features some text, including “Program: radiohead.”
The release of this video comes just days after street art featuring “Fitter Happier”-esque lyrics as well as the years 1997 and 2017 surfaced in places like London, Brooklyn and Amsterdam. The posters have Radiohead fans speculating that the English band may be planning some sort of celebration for the 20-year anniversary of “OK Computer,” which was released on May 21, 1997. Watch Radiohead’s mysterious video below.
Below are some of the posters seen in some cities, which may be teasing an “OK Computer” 20-year anniversary celebration. “Just saw this on the way to the studio now hype levels spiraling out of control #okcomputer,” wrote musician Martin Doherty when tweeting a photo of one of the posters.
Next month marks the 20 year anniversary of Radiohead's seminal 1997 album OK Computer, and while the band have been silent on whether they'll commemorate the occasion, fans believe a series of mysterious posters could be hinting at some sort of anniversary event. Graphics that reference both the band's OK Computer-era artwork and the lyrics to "Fitter Happier" have been spotted in a handful of cities around the world, including London, Berlin, Los Angeles, New York and Amsterdam. Here's a photo from a fan in Shoreditch. 😀 #morefear
