Rami Malek Charms A Baby in Intriguing New ‘Buster’s Mal Heart’ Clip — Watch

The "Mr. Robot" star takes on dual roles in Sarah Adina Smith's unique drama.

Try to explain the plot of Sarah Adina Smith’s inventive “Buster’s Mal Heart,” and you’ll likely come up short. The Rami Malek-starring drama features the “Mr. Robot” star in dual — and perhaps dueling? — roles that overlap and intersect in some powerful, and often confounding ways.

In one timeline, he’s the eponymous Buster, a burglar prowling wintery Montana for abandoned cabins that he can, you guessed it, bust into for supplies and shelter. Elsewhere, he’s dedicated husband and father Jonah, living out a quiet existence as a hotel clerk in a little town. But are those timelines so different and so divided? And are Buster and Jonah?

One of Malek’s performances is on display in our exclusive clip from the film, which bowed at TIFF last year and is now in limited release, with Malek as Jonah, both hard at work and taking care of his family (including indie it girl Kate Lyn Sheil, who plays Jonah’s wife).

Check out our exclusive clip from “Buster’s Mal Heart” below.

“Buster’s Mal Heart” is in limited release now.

