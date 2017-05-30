How ‘The Red Turtle’ and ‘My Life As A Zucchini’ Prove the Power of International Animation — Watch

IndieWire On Demand: Between "The Red Turtle" and "My Life As A Zucchini," now is the time to embrace international animated filmmaking.

Editor’s Note: Click here for more information about the indie films available from Movies on Demand.

Animated movies make up one of the biggest genres in the world, there’s no doubt about that. From Pixar to DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment, America’s most prominent animated studios have had no problem making their mark on international audiences, but the same can’t really be said the other way around.

A new “Despicable Me” or “Toy Story” may become instant blockbusters in every country they are released in, but a Swedish or French animated film rarely will find the same kind of luck here in the states. It’s unfortunate because foreign animation offers up some of the best family films you’ll see in any given year, and such was the case last year with Studio Ghibli’s “The Red Turtle” and GKIDS’ “My Life As A Zucchini.”

The two Oscar-nominated movies didn’t make much of an impact at the U.S. box office, and yet they represent animation at its most essential. Fortunately, both titles are now available on demand and deserve a watch. IndieWire critic Eric Kohn and reporter Jude Dry explain why these two animated offerings are must-watches in the video below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.