‘Redoubtable’: Michel Hazanavicius’ Free-Wheeling Jean-Luc Godard Biopic Goes to Cohen Media — Cannes

The arthouse-leaning indie distributor will release it in early 2018.

Cohen Media Group has acquired the North American rights to Michel Hazanavicius’ free-wheeling Jean-Luc Godard biopic “Redoubtable,” which premiered late last week at the Cannes Film Festival.

Set in Paris 1967, “Redoubtable” follows Godard as he’s forced to re-examine himself after the reception of “La Chinoise,” his political film about young revolutionaries. Seeming to foreshadow France’s civil unrest in May of 1968, the director is shaken by the crisis and irrevocably changed by his own deep-rooted conflicts and misunderstandings. It is set for a North American release in early 2018.

Louis Garrel stars as Godard, with Stacy Martin as Anne Wiazemsky and Bérénice Bejo in a supporting role.

READ MORE: Cannes 2017: 9 Hot Acquisition Titles That Will Have Buyers Chasing Foreign Films

CEO Charles Cohen has never met a French movie he doesn’t like, so the pairing of his outfit and Hazanavicius’ French film about a French filmmaker is a match made in acquisition heaven. Earlier at the festival, CMG picked up the North American rights to Francois Ozon’s erotic mystery “L’Amant Double” (“Double Lover”).

Cohen said in an official statement, “We’re thrilled to work with Michel Hazanavicius and we’re especially excited to give this important film a release in North America. Godard is undoubtedly one of the most iconic, revered cinematic talents in the history of cinema.”

This year, Cohen (alongside partner Amazon Studios) took Iranian Cannes-prize-winner Asghar Farhadi’s “The Salesman” all the way to the Oscar, much to the chagrin of established arch-rival Sony Pictures Classics (“Toni Erdmann”).

“Redoubtable” premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.