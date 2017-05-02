‘Redoubtable’ Teaser: ‘The Artist’ Director Michel Hazanavicius Returns With a Salute to Jean-Luc Godard — Watch

The film is already generating Oscar buzz ahead of its premiere at Cannes.

Michel Hazanavicius really has a knack for bringing the spirit of French cinema’s past alive. With “The Artist,” he reminded audiences of the best parts of silent film, and with his upcoming “Redoubtable,” he tells the story of beloved French auteur, Jean-Luc Godard.

Set in Paris 1967, “Redoubtable” follows Godard as he’s forced to re-examine himself after the reception of “La Chinoise,” his political film about young revolutionaries. Seeming to foreshadow France’s civil unrest in May of 1968, the director is shaken by the crisis and irrevocably changed by his own deep-rooted conflicts and misunderstandings.

Louis Garrel stars as Godard, with Stacy Martin as Anne Wiazemsky and Bérénice Bejo in a supporting role.

“Redoubtable” will mark Hazanavicius’ return to Cannes, and is already generating buzz as a potential Oscar contender. Check out our exclusive teaser below.

