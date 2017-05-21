‘Resident Evil’ Is Already Being Rebooted, Because the Umbrella Corporation’s Evil Knows No Bounds

Other details — like who will direct and star — have yet to be revealed.

Just months after the supposed “Final Chapter” arrived in theaters, the “Resident Evil” franchise is set to be rebooted. The news comes from Variety, who report that all other significant details — namely, who will replace franchise star Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson — are yet to be revealed.

Released in January, the most recent installment earned $312 million worldwide (more than half of which came from China). It was the sixth in the series, which began in 2002 and also includes the sequels “Apocalypse,” “Extinction,” “Afterlife” and “Retribution.” Jovovich starred in every film, four of which were directed by Anderson.

Martin Moszkowicz, whose Constantin Film has produced the entire video game–based franchise, confirmed the reboot plans to Variety at Cannes.

