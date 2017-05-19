"It's nonsense," said Gervais about Tolkien's stories.

Ricky Gervais appeared on “The Late Show” on Thursday to promote his “Humanity” world tour, his first stand-up tour in seven years, since 2010’s “Science.” The English comedian and Stephen Colbert began their conversation with a debate about religion. “Sounds a bit farfetched to me,” said Gervais when the host tried to explain the concept of the Trinity.

The conversation then turned to a topic Colbert is very passionate about, J. R. R. Tolkien’s books. “I’m a huge Tolkien fan, which I know you’re not, you’re not a fan of J.R.R. Tolkien. And, why aren’t you because you could be a hobbit… You have the look,” Colbert told Gervais.

“This is a conspiracy,” the comedian answered with a laugh. “I have hobbits feet, honestly… I have huge testicles that every hobbit has.”

When asked again by Colbert why he doesn’t like Tolkien, the comedian responded, “Because it’s nonsense,” prompting Colbert to explain, “It’s fantasy, what do you mean, like, what’s wrong with nonsense? Does everything have to be true to you?”

Gervais immediately changed his take on Christianity and answered with a grin, “Okay, I’m a Catholic,” referencing the earlier part of their conversation. Check out the complete segment below.

