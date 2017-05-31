Robert Mapplethorpe Biopic Starring Matt Smith and Zosia Mamet to Shoot in July

Directed by Ondi Timoner, "Mapplethorpe" follows the photographer from his rise to fame in the 1970s to his untimely death in 1989.

The Robert Mapplethorpe biopic “Mapplethorpe” starring Matt Smith and Zosia Mamet is heading into production in July, according to Interloper Films. An intimate portrait of one of the most controversial photographers in American history, the film stars Smith as Mapplethorpe and Mamet as Patti Smith, his longtime friend.

Documentary filmmaker Ondi Timoner will direct the film, which she co-wrote with Bruce Goodrich. The movie follows Mapplethorpe from his rise to fame in the 1970s to his untimely death in 1989 due to complications from AIDS. Boston Diva Productions will produce alongside Timoner’s Interloper Films.

Timoner’s most recent feature documentary, 2015’s “Brand: A Second Coming,” focused on actor-comedian Russell Brand and his journey through addiction to becoming a Hollywood star and stand-up comedian. Her 2009 documentary “We Live in Public” about internet entrepreneur Josh Harris won the documentary Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, as did her 2004 music documentary “Dig!” about American rock bands The Brian Jonestown Massacre and The Dandy Warhols.

Smith is known for starring on the Sci-Fi Channel’s “Doctor Who” and Netflix’s “The Crown.” Mamet recently finished the sixth and final season of HBO’s “Girls” and will appear in the upcoming Los Angeles-set crime-thriller “Under the Silver Lake,” from writer-director David Robert Mitchell (“It Follows”).

