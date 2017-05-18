Roger Ailes, Former Fox News CEO, Dead at 77

The former Fox News chief passed away early this morning.

Roger Ailes, the embattled former CEO of Fox News, has reportedly died. He was 77.

The death was first reported by The Drudge Report, which released the following statement from his wife, Elizabeth Ailes:

I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning. Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many. He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back. During a career that stretched over more than five decades, his work in entertainment, in politics, and in news affected the lives of many millions. And so even as we mourn his death, we celebrate his life…

Fox News confirmed the report on their social media channels.

Breaking News: Former Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes has died, his family announced. pic.twitter.com/AksPdNSZaI — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 18, 2017

Ailes was the founder and former Chairman and CEO of Fox News for nearly twenty years. He resigned from his position in July of last year, following allegations that he sexually harassed female colleagues, including anchor Gretchen Carlson.

He was also a media consultant for a slew of Republican presidents, including Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and George H. W. Bush. In 2016, he served as an adviser to the Donald Trump campaign, where he assisted with debate preparation.

There is no word yet on the cause of death, though Ailes had suffered from hemophilia since childhood.

