Roger Moore Dies: Celebrities React to the Death of Their Favorite James Bond

Edgar Wright, Russell Crowe and more paid tribute to the iconic actor via social media.

The film community is mourning the loss of Roger Moore. The British actor, best known for playing James Bond, passed away on Tuesday in Switzerland after a short battle with cancer. Moore’s children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, confirmed the news via Twitter. The actor was 89.

“The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone,” read the statement. “We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.”

Moore was the third actor to play the famous spy, after Sean Connery and George Lazenby. He starred in seven Bond movies between 1973 and 1985, including “Live and Let Die” and “The Spy Who Loved Me.” In 2003, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his charity work, which included serving as a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2008.

Actors and filmmakers have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to Moore. See some of the tweets below.

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

Saddened @sirrogermoore passed today. Had a great chat about acting & life 6 mo. ago. Generous and kind. RIP Mr. Bond pic.twitter.com/kVd92inLNr — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) May 23, 2017

Rest In Paradise #RogerMoore he passed away 2day. He was a such a gentleman and a FABULOUS #JamesBond #ShakenNotStirred #Respect #Blessed 🙏💙 — Vivica A. Fox (@MsVivicaFox) May 23, 2017

Roger Moore , loved him — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 23, 2017

Currently shooting here.

RIP Roger Moore pic.twitter.com/NhJ6SjtoEr — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) May 23, 2017

Few are as kind & giving as was Roger Moore. Loving thoughts w his family & friends. He will be missed too by UNICEF pic.twitter.com/fYAEUqAaaw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 23, 2017

The first Bond I ever saw. #rip Sir Roger. A post shared by Sam Claflin (@mrsamclaflin) on May 23, 2017 at 7:03am PDT

@sirrogermoore You never forget your first Bond or Saint. #RIP Mr. Moore — Adam Glass (@AdamGlass44) May 23, 2017

Farewell dearest Roger. All our love, Andrew and Madeleine — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 23, 2017

Oh no.

As if today wasn't already sad enough.

RIP Sir Roger Moore, 89.

A wonderful actor & lovely man. pic.twitter.com/MHi2A6jvTQ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 23, 2017

Also, Duran Duran, the band that performed the theme song for Moore’s last Bond film, 1985’s “A View to a Kill,” paid tribute to the actor by sharing the poster from the movie. “RIP Roger,” the band tweeted.

