‘Roma’ Behind-the-Scenes Exclusive: Alfonso Cuarón Films on Location in Mexico — Watch

After winning the Oscar for Best Director, Cuarón returned to Mexico to make a feature for the first time since his debut, "Y Tu Mama Tambien."

When Alfonso Cuarón’s new movie “Roma” opens in 2018, it will have been four years since “Gravity” won him the Oscar for Best Director. The long wait for new material has been painful for fans of the “Children of Men” visionary, and while we still have months to go before “Roma” debuts, an exclusive first look has arrived courtesy of our behind-the-scenes sneak peek below.

Full plot details for “Roma” are remaining under wraps for now, though we do know it will chronicle a year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s. The drama marks the first feature Cuarón has made in Mexico since his breakthrough “Y Tu Mama Tambien.”

“Returning to my country with this specific project was something very personal, because we made a film set in the ’70s, with many elements and experiences of my childhood,” the director told press earlier this year after production had wrapped.

The set footage below finds Cuarón on location in Mexico filming in crowded streets and at rallies, parks and the beach. “Roma” is currently in post-production and is targeting a 2018 release. Get your first look in the video below.

