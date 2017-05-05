‘The Big Sick,’ ‘The Bad Batch’ and More Announced for Rooftop Films’ 2017 Summer Series

Rooftop Films' 2017 Summer Series includes titles like "Band Aid," "Rough Night," "Brigsby Bear" and more.

Rooftop Films has announced its lineup for the 2017 Summer Series. This year’s series will feature more than 45 outdoor screenings in more than 10 venues, including films like Michael Showalter’s Sundance hit “The Big Sick” Ana Lily Amirpour’s “The Bad Batch,” (dates still TBD).

The series kicks off on Friday, May 19 with “This is What We Mean by Short Films,” a collection of some of the most innovative, new short films of the past year. The screening will take place on the roof of The Old American Can Factory, in Gowanus, Brooklyn. The following night, Saturday, May 20, Rooftop will present a sneak preview screening of Zoe Lister-Jones’ 2017 Sundance entry, “Band Aid,” free and outdoors at House of Vans in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

The entire lineup so far is below. Tickets are already for sale.

Friday, May 19

“This is What We Mean by Short Films”

Saturday, May 20

“Band Aid” (Zoe Lister-Jones)

Saturday, May 27

“The Genius and the Opera Singer” (Vanessa Stockley)

Friday, June 2

“Rat Film” (Theo Anthony)

Wednesday, June 14

“Rough Night” (Lucia Aniello)

Friday, June 16

“The Maribor Uprisings: A Live Participatory Documentary” (Maple J. Rasza, Milton Guillén)

Saturday, June 17

“Mr. Roosevelt” (Noël Wells)

Friday, June 23

“The Cage Fighter” (Jeff Unay)

Friday, June 30

“Brigsby Bear” (Dave McCary)

Friday, July 7

“Whose Streets?” (Sabaah Folayan, Damon Davis)

Tuesday, July 25

“The Incredible Jessica James” (Jim Strouse)

Wednesday, August 2

“The Challenge” (Yuri Ancarani)

Tuesday, August 8

“Monkey Business: The Adventures of Curious George’s Creators” (Ema Ryan Yamazaki)

Films with screening dates that are still TBD include:

“The Work” (Jairus McLeary, Gethin Aldous)

“The Strange Ones” (Lauren Wolkstein, Christopher Radcliff)

“The Road Movie” (Dmitrii Kalashnikov)

“Quest” (Jonathan Olshefski)

“L.A. Times” (Michelle Morgan)

“Dayveon” (Amman Abbasi)

“Dina” (Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini)

“California Dreams” (Mike Ott)

“Beach Rats” (Eliza Hittman)

Short Films Program

(More dates and venues to be announced shortly)

Thursday, May 25

The New American Paradise: Short Films. Pop your New York bubble on a journey to the more peculiar corners of the modern U.S of A.

Tuesday, May 30

Love is Short: Romantic Short Films. In this program of short films, animated birds, sultry nights-in, and dismembered zombie heads are all members of love’s seductive cult.

Saturday, June 3

Dark Toons: Animated Short Films. From a true story of forced labor at communist-era prison that kept megastores in the West fully-stocked to a beautifully-animated and probably-alcoholic badger which has a run-in with the law and a woman who can’t stop growing fingers, these tales remind us that animation is the ideal medium to glimpse the darker side of life.

Friday, June 9

New York Nonfiction. New York is a city full of record-holding record holders, spousal adoptions, trash havens, civil rights pioneers, lapsed goth kids, sexting teens, rambles full of leathermen, and unending change.

Thursday, July 27

Animation Block Party. Experience the year’s best animated short films at the incomparable Animation Block Party.

Saturday, August 20 (Closing Night)

Rooftop Shots Seattle Shorts. It’s hard to say goodbye. These short films will ease the pain.

Short programs that are still TBD include:

Seattle Shorts, presented by Visit Seattle

Sundance Short Films – Highlights from Sundance 2017