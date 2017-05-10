Rooster Teeth Adds ‘Shawshank Redemption’ Star William Sadler & More To ‘Day 5’ Cast — Exclusive

Sadler joins the cast of the post-apocalyptic cult hit from the studio behind "Lazer Team" and "Red vs. Blue."

Rooster Teeth, the production company behind the popular digital series “Lazer Team” and “Red Vs. Blue,” announced today five new actors joining the cast of their first live-action drama, the post-apocalyptic thriller, “Day 5.”

William Sadler, who played Heywood in “The Shawshank Redemption” and more recently appeared in “Iron Man 3,” will play The Sandman, an elusive leader of a desert camp who is rumored to have found a way to sleep. He is joined by Jake Busey (“Starship Troopers”), son of the late Gary Busey, and new recurring cast additions Ryan Cooper (“Rough Night”), Electra Avellan (“The Son”) and Adriene Mishler (“Joe”).

“Day 5” follows a group of survivors reeling in the wake of a mysterious event that causes sleep to become deadly. With snappy dialogue and unexpected depth, the series feels like “Lost” on drugs, or “The Waking Dead” with less gratuitous violence. Season 2 continues where the waking nightmare left off, with a mysterious threat hunting down the remaining survivors, who are searching for the mysterious “Sandman’s Oasis,” where they hope to finally rest.

“We’re excited to grow the Day 5 roster with a host of awesome new talent,” said series co-creator and showrunner Josh Flanagan. “[The new cast members] add a wealth of experience to the project, and help us bring new, fun, and occasionally insane characters to life as we expand our view of ‘The Big Sleep’ to a global scale.”

