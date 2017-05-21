‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Donald Trump and His Inner Circle Sing ‘Hallelujah’

Scarlett Johansson returned, but Melissa McCarthy did not.

It’s been a banner year for “Saturday Night Live,” even if many would prefer both the show and the events it satirizes to be a little more boring. To mark the season-42 finale, Alec Baldwin once again returned to play Donald Trump — this time in the cold open, which found him and his inner circle singing “Hallelujah.” Watch below.

Kate McKinnon performed a solo rendition of the Leonard Cohen classic just days after last November’s election, ending her tenure as Hillary Clinton on a hopeful note: “I’m not giving up, and neither should you.” In this latest go-round, Trump is joined by Kellyanne Conway (Kate McKinnon), Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Eric Trump (Alex Moffat), Donald Trump Jr. (Mikey Day), Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) and returning guest Ivanka “Complicit” Trump (Scarlett Johansson).

Notably absent was Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer, a standout among standouts this season; if rumors are true, Spicy himself may no longer be White House Press Secretary by the time “SNL” returns. Sad!

