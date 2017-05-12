‘Saving Brinton’ Trailer: AFI Documentary Uncovers Century-Old Showreels of One of America’s First Motion Picture Impresarios — Watch

"I'm not sure if we can wow people anymore, but I'd sure like to try," says history teacher Mike Zahs.

“Saving Brinton” will premiere at this year’s AFI DOCS Film Festival, taking place from June 14 through the 18. Set in rural Iowa, the film follows history teacher Mike Zahs as he uncovers the century-old showreels of Frank Brinton, one of America’s first motion picture impresarios, and sets out to premiere the films at a historic local opera house. Zahs’ findings include rare footage of President Teddy Roosevelt, the first moving images from Burma, and a lost relic from magical effects godfather Georges Méliés. Check out an exclusive trailer below.

The film hails from Barn Owl Pictures, and it’s is helmed by “Gold Fever” and “Husker Sand” co-directors Tommy Haines and Andrew Sherburne, with cinematography by John Richard. “As Midwestern filmmakers, we’re excited to show what’s buried beneath that blanket of corn seen from a passing plane. The Heartland is alive and Mike Zahs is its champion,” the filmmakers said in a statement.

In 2014, Zahs gifted the entire Brinton Collection to the University of Iowa Libraries, Special Collections where it will be catalogued, preserved and available for scholarly research.

