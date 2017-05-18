‘Scandal’ Bids Farewell to Fitz’s Presidency and 4 More Things to Watch Thursday, May 18

Also on today's PeekTV: Deepak Chopra, late-night science experiments and delicious Italian food.

Thursday, May 18

What Happened Last Night?!



ABC/Richard Cartwright

“Tick Tock”/”Transfer of Power,” ABC, 10:00 p.m.

Synopsis: As the clock ticks down to the inauguration of the first female President of the United States, Olivia takes a big risk to ensure Mellie’s safety; In the final days of his presidency, Fitz uses his power to make some unexpected changes.

Why You Should Watch: It’s been a big few weeks for “Scandal,” even outside of what’s been airing. “Dear White People” gave it a spinoff of sorts with “Defamation,” which took on a life of its own. Then, ABC announced prior to upfronts that the series’ next season would be its last. Can Olivia, Fitz and the gang measure up to the headlines? Dropping by for a season finale two-parter is the best way to find out.

Getty Images/Comedy Central

Comedy Central, 11:30 p.m.

Synopsis: Deepak Chopra discusses alternative medicine and health care.

Why You Should Watch: In the early run of “The President Show,” the best guests have been the ones who play things straight, from Peter Grosz’s Mike Pence to Dan Savage. The best way for the show to add to the conversation instead of merely riffing on it is through some knowledgeable guests who can cut through the chaos. (Plus, have you noticed that a lot has been happening this week? Methinks there will be plenty to deal with.)

Leann Mueller

Season 1, Amazon

Synopsis: A married couple’s relationship is put to the test when both the husband and wife fall for the same male professor.

Why You Should Watch: Part TV show, part subversive art history, part emotional collage, “I Love Dick” is one of the most satisfying storytelling experiments of the year. The trio of cast members pictured above (Kathryn Hahn, Griffin Dunne and Kevin Bacon) each turn in some of the best work of their careers. All led by an amazing collection of directors, “I Love Dick” works as a whole eight-episode experience as well as individual trips to a Marfa dripping with sexual tension at every turn. (For extra thoughts, read our review of Season 1.)

#BestTVLines2017 Contender of the Day

© 2017 Starz Entertainment, LLC

“American Gods,” Episode 3: “Head Full of Snow”

Zorya Polunochnaya: “Kissing is disgusting, but in a nice way. Like blue cheese or brandy.”

Late Night Blind Recommendation: Science Bob on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Late-night TV often gets drowned under movie and music promos, so it’s refreshing when something comes out of left field. Bob Pflugfelder, elementary school science teacher and author, is no stranger to the “JKL!” stage, having been a guest a handful of times over the past few years. His on-camera experiments (like last October’s tricky light and oil demonstration) are just the right blend of basic scientific principles and eye-catching effects.

Movie of the Night: “Big Night” – Starz, 10:00 p.m.

As a great poet once said: “You can make a movie about family, food or America, but never all three.” OK, maybe I made that up. But even if that was a popular phrase, “Big Night” would be the best possible counterexample. Stanley Tucci and Campbell Scott’s directorial debut is a wonderful lovely ’50s, restaurant-set period piece with plenty of heart and enough tastebud-melting Italian food that you can practically smell right off the screen.

—

Back tomorrow with more PeekTV. In the meantime, it’s “M” as in “Mancy.”

