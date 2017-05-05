IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 147) – New Documentaries and Horror Movies You Should See

The Cannes Film Festival is right around the corner, and soon, we’ll have a whole lot of new movies to discuss. But even before the big event kicks off in France, there are plenty of other niche festivals that introduce quality cinema on a smaller scale. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson share a few of those, including horror movies from The Overlook Film Festival in Oregon and documentaries from Hot Docs. Then, the pair turn to new films in release, debating both Laura Poitras’ “Risk” and James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.”
Listen to the full episode above.
