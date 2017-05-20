IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 149) – Everything We Learned After Four Days at Cannes 2017

Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson examine the state of the Cannes 2017 competition so far.

The 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday, and every day has brought a new wave of movies. This annual celebration of cinema can be a wildly divisive, overwhelming experience, one that’s not so easy to process as a single package. So for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, co-hosts Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson hit the pause button after four days and talk through the competition so far. As usual, they don’t see eye to eye on everything.

Those in Cannes are encouraged to attend a live recording of the 150th episode of Screen Talk on Thursday, May 25 at the American Pavilion at 12:30pm.



Listen to the full episode above.

