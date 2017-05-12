IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 148) – Here’s What We Know (And What We Don’t Know) About the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

We dig through this year's Cannes schedule in anticipation of this year's most exciting new films.

The Cannes Film Festival is always an overwhelming immersion into the state of cinema, but nobody can predict exactly how it will unfold. However, the announcement of the festival schedule is usually a good place to start. In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson talk through the daily lineup of this year’s competition and what they expect to happen with many of the most exciting installments in this year’s edition.

Will Todd Haynes’ “Wonderstruck” or Sofia Coppola’s “The Beguiled” win the day — or will the conversations at the 70th Cannes focus on a surprise ingredient we haven’t discovered yet? Share your predictions with us in the comments or on Twitter.



Listen to the full episode above.

