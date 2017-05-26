IndieWire’s Movie Podcast: Screen Talk (Episode 150) – Live From Cannes, We Break Down the Festival Highlights

Sony Pictures Classics co-president Michael Barker delivered a passionate introduction to this week's podcast, which was recorded in front of an international audience at the American Pavilion in Cannes.

The Cannes Film Festival generates a lot of conversations even before it begins. In last week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson anticipated some of the big movies and trends they expected to emerge from the 2017 festival. But for the 150th episode, recorded in front of an audience at the American Pavilion, they had lot more to discuss — including how this year’s lineup impacted Netflix’s reputation, the quality of the competition, and the early stirrings of the Oscar race.

They also addressed a number of audience questions about the state of the industry and some of the films in the program. Sony Pictures Classics co-president introduced the recording with a passionate call for the value of supporting film criticism.



Listen to the full episode above.

