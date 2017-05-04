‘Sense8’ Trailer: It’s Cluster Versus Cluster in Season 2’s Bonkers Battle — Watch

The Netflix series returns on May 5.

Sensates, they grow up so fast these days.

In the most recent trailer for Season 2 of Netflix’s totally bonkers “Sense8,” we see that our favorite cluster of eight — Capheus (Toby Onwumere), Kala (Tina Desai), Lito (Miguel Angel Silvestre), Nomi (Jamie Clayton), Riley (Tuppence Middleton) , Sun (Doona Bae), Will (Brian J. Smith) and Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) — has really come together and are owning their linked identity and strengths.

This means far more cooperation, especially when it comes to fighting. That’s good since it appears that our unfairly good-looking cluster is about to go mano a mano (times ocho) with another cluster that is clearly evil (note the goatee and shades on that one guy). Take a look at the face-off below:

Dude, Wolfgang just head-butted a woman!

Here’s Netflix’s description for Season 2:

From renowned creative geniuses Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill (“The Matrix,” “Cloud Atlas”) and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood’s “Changeling,” “World War Z”), “Sense8” is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.

“Sense8” Season 2 will be released on Friday, May 5 on Netflix.

