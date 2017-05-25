‘Shimmer Lake’ Trailer: Rainn Wilson Turns Into a Clueless Criminal in New Netflix Comic Crime Thriller

Oren Uziel's directorial debut will be available to stream June 9.

Netflix has released the trailer for its original comic crime thriller “Shimmer Lake,” starring Rainn Wilson, Benjamin Walker, and Wyatt Russell. The film marks the directorial debut for “22 Jump Street” and “Mortal Kombat: Rebirth” writer Oren Uziel.

Written by Uziel, “Shimmer Lakes” follows local sheriff Zeke Sikes (Walker) as he attempts to untangle the mystery of three small town criminals and a bank robbery gone wrong. Wilson plays Andy, the sheriff’s brother, who recklessly attempts to rob a bank, and the two unknowingly embark on a game of cat-and-mouse. The story, which involves many shady characters, is told backwards, reversing day by day through a week. The film also stars Rob Corddry, Ron Livingston, Stephanie Sigman, Adam Pally, John Michael Higgins, Mark Rendall, Angela Vint, and Isabelle Dove as Andy’s daughter, Sally.

“Shimmer Lake” is produced by Footprint Features. The film will be available to stream on June 9, on Netflix. Check out the teaser trailer below.

