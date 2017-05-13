Is The World Going to Hell Because ‘Hannibal’ Got Canceled? The Week in Showrunner Tweets

Plus: Ava DuVernay has an important message to share, and Leslie Jones is not happy with NBC's "Timeless" cancellation.

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.

This week: A behind-the-scenes look at the “Magicians” writers’ room, music recommendations from Nelson George and David Simon, and thoughts, prayers and suggestions for the writing staff of “Saturday Night Live.”

Justin Simien Has Some Visual Aids

The creator of “Dear White People” has clearly heard the question “Why isn’t there a ‘Dear Black People’?” a few times. This is his answer.

📷 What if there was a “Dear Black People?” https://t.co/KK67NZJe9i — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 8, 2017

Oh, and while we’re at it — here’s hoping for a future crossover…

@TitussBurgess @DearWhitePeople Sir, do you know how loved you are by me and the entire @DearWhitePeople staff? Dying… — Justin Simien (@JSim07) May 10, 2017

Poor Martha

You are remembered, at least by “Americans” showrunner Joel Fields.

Feeling nostalgic about Martha? Here’s her board in The FBI Vault. :-) #TheAmericans pic.twitter.com/0qe4nnx0ml — Joel Fields (@joel_fields) May 8, 2017

Leslie Jones is Displeased

“Timeless” co-creator Eric Kripke’s show was canceled this week, and he made sure to retweet one fan’s disappointment in that fact.

WTF?! WHAT DO YOU HAVE TO DO TO KEEP A GOOD SHOW ON TV?! @NBCTimeless was an excellent show!!! Y'all making a huge mistake!!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 11, 2017

It’s As Good A Theory As Any

Bryan Fuller’s response to this…

. @themeatispeople made a very good observation that all the world started going to hell AFTER #hannibal was cancelled. Conclusion… — R (@Moondancer1626) May 11, 2017

…was very simple.

If You’ve Already Listened to “The Get Down” Soundtrack A Million Times…

Showrunner Nelson George has another recommendation (which comes with a side order of FACTS).

https://t.co/CLlpOTbAK8 Bet a lot of you didn't know #jamesbrown cut a # of LPs with himself playing the organ. Mostly covers of r&b hits. — Nelson George (@nelsongeorge) May 11, 2017

David Simon Also Has a Music Recommendation

Fun fact: The creator of “The Wire” is a fan of Nas.

PSA for a Friday: Nas is a national fucking treasure:https://t.co/VeNxS3d7DR — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 12, 2017

Look Forward to a Battery-Related “BoJack Horseman” Storyline

Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg went on a real journey of discovery this week.

This may be a stupid question, but is keeping batteries in the freezer a Jewish thing? Do non-Jews do this? — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) May 11, 2017

CONCLUSION: This is NOT a Jewish thing! Thanks, everyone! — Raphael Bob-Waksberg (@RaphaelBW) May 11, 2017

I Don’t Think We Want to Know

Or… Do we? Only “The Magicians” showrunner Sera Gamble knows for sure.

Writers' room quote wall is coming along in nicely random fashion this season. #TheMagicians #inaroomtogethereighthoursaday #seriouslyeveryday #butIstilllovethem A post shared by Sera Gamble (@seragamble) on May 11, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

The Times, They Are A’Changin’

Something we should all be paying attention to, as John Rogers (“Leverage,” “The Librarians”) points out below.

NBC has passed on every drama and comedy pilot that was produced by an outside studio https://t.co/TRgg2YwTCh #VerticalIntegration — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) May 9, 2017

This fucking matters, people. The business is fundamentally changed. https://t.co/eQ1zcb0Icy — John Rogers (@jonrog1) May 9, 2017

“Saturday Night Live,” We Look To You

“iZombie” co-creator Rob Thomas has a casting suggestion for the erstwhile late night program:

Please, @nbcsnl, can we get Holly Hunter to play @SarahHuckabee? — Rob Thomas (@RobThomas) May 12, 2017

While “The Big Bang Theory” executive producer Bill Prady is full of empathy for the show’s writing staff.

Let’s hold a good thought in our hearts for the writers at @nbcsnl who are struggling to keep up right now. — Bill Prady (@billprady) May 12, 2017

Preach, Ava

And finally, the executive producer of “Queen Sugar” has something to say to those working below the line in production.

To the hardworking crews and industry staffers just trying to do your jobs, know you're respected + many of our doors are open. #nodoorbell pic.twitter.com/JHdxjBVvEu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 11, 2017

Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our film and TV email newsletter here.