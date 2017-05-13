Is The World Going to Hell Because ‘Hannibal’ Got Canceled? The Week in Showrunner Tweets

One fascinating aspect of today’s media landscape is that many creators and executive producers enjoy using Twitter to engage with their audiences, share behind-the-scenes information about their shows, chat about politics, and otherwise communicate about what matters to them. So, each week, we’ll compile some of our favorite exchanges representing the wide variety of discourse seen on social media.
This week: A behind-the-scenes look at the “Magicians” writers’ room, music recommendations from Nelson George and David Simon, and thoughts, prayers and suggestions for the writing staff of “Saturday Night Live.”
Justin Simien Has Some Visual Aids
The creator of “Dear White People” has clearly heard the question “Why isn’t there a ‘Dear Black People’?” a few times. This is his answer.
Oh, and while we’re at it — here’s hoping for a future crossover…
Poor Martha
You are remembered, at least by “Americans” showrunner Joel Fields.
Leslie Jones is Displeased
“Timeless” co-creator Eric Kripke’s show was canceled this week, and he made sure to retweet one fan’s disappointment in that fact.
It’s As Good A Theory As Any
Bryan Fuller’s response to this…
…was very simple.
If You’ve Already Listened to “The Get Down” Soundtrack A Million Times…
Showrunner Nelson George has another recommendation (which comes with a side order of FACTS).
David Simon Also Has a Music Recommendation
Fun fact: The creator of “The Wire” is a fan of Nas.
Look Forward to a Battery-Related “BoJack Horseman” Storyline
Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg went on a real journey of discovery this week.
I Don’t Think We Want to Know
Or… Do we? Only “The Magicians” showrunner Sera Gamble knows for sure.
The Times, They Are A’Changin’
Something we should all be paying attention to, as John Rogers (“Leverage,” “The Librarians”) points out below.
“Saturday Night Live,” We Look To You
“iZombie” co-creator Rob Thomas has a casting suggestion for the erstwhile late night program:
While “The Big Bang Theory” executive producer Bill Prady is full of empathy for the show’s writing staff.
Preach, Ava
And finally, the executive producer of “Queen Sugar” has something to say to those working below the line in production.
