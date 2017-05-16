Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Launch Production Banner, Set ‘Slaughterhouse Rulez’ As First Project

The film marks the "Spaced" and Cornetto Trilogy duo's return to the comedy-horror genre.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost have launched their very own film and television production banner, Stolen Picture, as reported by Deadline. The British duo will kick off their company, which will be based in the UK, with a comedy-horror film titled “Slaughterhouse Rulez,” to be helmed by “A Fantastic Fear Of Everything” director Crispian Mills.

“Slaughterhouse Rulez” is set in a strict elite boarding school where young students are trained to become powerful and nothing short of great. When a frack site on the school’s woodland causes seismic tremors and revealing a mysterious sinkhole, a new pecking order will be established as students, teachers and the school matron become locked in a scary battle for survival. Mills co-wrote the script with newcomer Henry Fitzherbert.

Sony Pictures is backing the film. Catalyst Global Media’s Charlotte Walls will produce. Pegg and Frost will serve as executive producers along with Sony’s Josephine Rose.

In March, Frost announced that he and his “Spaced” and Cornetto Trilogy co-star were “trying to do something a bit special.” He added, “It’s a work in progress, and we may have some more information on it later in the year.”

Pegg and Frost met in the ’90s and became really good friends. Along with Jessica Hynes, Pegg co-wrote a role for Frost in his popular sitcom “Spaced.” The duo then worked on three films together with director Edgar Wright —”Shaun of the Dead” (2004), “Hot Fuzz” (2007), and “The World’s End” (2013), known as the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy. They also co-wrote and starred in the alien comedy “Paul,” released in 2011.

