‘Sin City’ Is Being Rebooted For Television By The Weinstein Company

Frank Miller's iconic graphic novel series is coming to the small screen after two film adaptations.

The Weinstein Company isn’t done with “Sin City” just yet. After working with Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez on two film adaptations — 2005’s “Sin City” and 2014’s “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” — the company is planning on bringing the property to the small screen for a new television series, Deadline reports. The Weinstein Company is developing a TV reboot with Dimension and writer Glen Mazzara, the former showrunner of “The Walking Dead” and “Damien.”

READ MORE: Frank Miller Says ‘Batman’ Movies Should Be More Grounded and Lead to Fewer Toys

“Sin City” will be based on Miller’s iconic graphic novel series, which was published between 1991-2000. The movie adaptations, both co-directed by Rodriguez and Miller, used the plot and characters from the source material, but Deadline reports the television series will be a departure. Mazzara’s script will use the world Miller created but introduce new characters and story elements. The project is in the early stages of development, but various networks are reportedly circling. Len Wiseman, the director of “Underworld,” is set to helm the pilot.

The first “Sin City” film was critically acclaimed and earned nearly $160 million worldwide, but the sequel fared much worse nine years later. Both adaptations utilized the graphic novel’s anthology storytelling, a narrative device that should lend itself quite organically to television. The films starred Jessica Alba, Bruce Willis, Benicio del Toro, Rosario Dawson, Clive Owen, Mickey Rourke and more.

The reboot is the latest in The Weinstein Company’s big push into television. They recently acquired Oliver Stone’s first scripted series “Guantanamo” and have signed a TV deal with Jay-Z. No cast details have been announced.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.