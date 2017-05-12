‘SNL’ Skewers ‘Inclusive’ New ‘Bachelorette’ in Cut Sketch: ‘We Freakin’ Did It’ — Watch

Chris Pine woos the first-ever black bachelorette in the worst way.

“I’m looking for somebody funny, kind and smart. I can’t wait to meet the guys and hear what they have to say.”

Those are famous last words from Rachel Lindsay, the first-ever black “Bachelorette,” as played by Sasheer Zamata, in a sketch that “Saturday Night Live” cut from its recent Chris Pine episode. So, wait. Let’s get this straight. Zamata finally gets a hilarious skit about racism where she’s the star and it’s cut? C’mon, “SNL,” even you have to see the irony there.

“The Bachelorette” finally cast Rachel Lindsay as its first African-American star in February when they announced that previous contestant Rachel Lindsay would be its first bachelorette. The casting was long overdue after a total 34 seasons of the “Bachelor” franchise. “SNL’s” skit mocks how ABC pats itself on the back for such a progressive and inclusive move. “We freakin’ did it!” announces the voiceover guy.

The majority of the skit spoofs the introductory scenes from the “Bachelorette” in which the lucky lady waits outside the mansion to meet her suitors one by one for the first time as they exit their limos. As one might expect, none of these guys are going to get the First Impression Rose.

Suitors played by Beck Bennett, Kyle Mooney, Alex Moffat, Pete Davidson and Kenan Thompson all get their chance, with varying success. “Did you see ‘Get Out’? I loved that movie, such an important film,” says one dude who probably thinks he’s woke.

Chris Pine plays the suitor who tries to woo Rachel the hardest and it does not go well. During one attempt, he admits, “I have said ‘The Word’ but only when I sing along to rap music.” It really doesn’t improve from there. Watch:

