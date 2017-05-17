Snoop Dogg, Once a Gangsta Rapper, Is Now Becoming a TV Game Show Host

Snoop Dogg is partnering with Michael Strahan to revive "The Jokers Wild," airing later this year on TBS.

Fo’ shizzle? First Snoop D-O-double-G is besties with Martha Stewart, and he’s now hosting the revival of a 1970s TV game show? At some point, when we weren’t looking, Snoop became mom-friendly.

Snoop Dogg has signed on to host a revival of “The Jokers Wild,” a half-hour game show inspired by casino slot machines. Snoop Dogg will executive produce with Michael Strahan, the “Good Morning America” anchor who also hosts a revived “The $100,000 Pyramid” for ABC. “Jokers Wild,” like “Pyramid,” comes from Sony Pictures Television. (Turner’s Studio T is also producing.)

“I’m a huge fan of game shows and The Joker’s Wild was my favorite show growing up,” Snoop Dogg said in TBS’s press release. “It always matched the flavor and personality of Snoop Dogg! Me and the Snoopadelic team are excited to bring back the show and put my own personal touch on it. Get ready ya’ll, it’s gonna be a wild ride!”

According to TBS, the updated take on the classic game show “will go beyond the traditional trivia slot machine as the set’s only backdrop, and set Snoop’s Joker’s Wild in his very own casino. While the gigantic slot machine remains a major feature, entertaining mini-games replace the straight trivia questions. Giant dice, playing cards, streetwise questions and problem solving, not just book smarts, rule the floor with all the action is controlled by the one and only Snoop D-O Double G.”

Besides Snoop Dogg and Strahan, executive producers include Constance Schwartz-Morini (“Religion of Sports”) for SMAC, Ted Chung (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”) for Snoopadelic Films, and Vincent Rubino (“The $100,000 Pyramid”). TBS plans to launch the show later this year.

“When you hear the words ‘game show host,’ Snoop Dogg probably isn’t the first name to pop into your head,” said Michael Bloom, senior vice president of unscripted series and specials for TNT and TBS. “But it turns out he is a great fit that brings passion to this game show with a laid-back vibe to the casino-inspired craziness surrounding him. This is a labor of love for Snoop Dogg and Michael Strahan, and a perfect addition to TBS’s comedy lineup.”

But perhaps it’s less surprising when you take note of Snoop Dogg’s eclectic career in recent years. Within the last year on TV alone, he co-hosted “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” and executive produced the MTV series “Mary + Jane.” The idea of game show host has also undergone a renaissance, as more actors and personalities join the fray.

The original “Jokers Wild” was created and hosted by Jack Berry, and first aired on CBS from 1972 to 1975, before moving to syndication, where it lasted until 1986. A brief revival ran in the early 1990s. Here’s a taste of the original:

