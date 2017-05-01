‘Snowfall’ Trailer: Los Angeles Will Fall on ‘Hard Times’ in John Singleton’s 1980s Crack Cocaine Series — Watch

The FX series, which premieres this summer, intends to show “How Crack Began.”

Get ready for “Hard Times” this summer when John Singleton’s FX series “Snowfall” touches ground.

Set in the summer of 1983, the series follows multiple characters and storylines that converge over crack cocaine. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is a young South Central drug dealer who realizes that weed isn’t really getting him where he wants to be, and Mexican wrestler Gustavo Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) is caught up in a power struggle with a crime family. Meanwhile, Lucia Villanueva (Emily Rios) is a daughter of a crime lord. Finally, a CIA operative named Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson), can’t seem to outrun his dark past and begins a below-the-table operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras.

READ MORE: ATX TV Festival: ‘Girls,’ ‘The Leftovers,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘The Americans’ and ‘Snowfall’ Panels Added to Lineup

In two advance promos that end with the tag, “This Is How Crack Began,” we get a feel for the tone that Singleton wants to set. The filmmaker, known for “Boyz N the Hood,” “Higher Learning” and “Baby Boy,” brings his take on South Central Los Angeles to the small screen in these sneak peeks.

The first, titled “Suspect,” reveals the atmosphere of paranoia that comes when Franklin is walking home while a police car drives along beside him. Why is he nervous? The end of the promo gives a hint about how he’s “rewriting the rules”:

Next, in the promo title “Hard Times,” we hear Run D.M.C.’s song of the same name as Franklin and his pals enjoy the sunny LA weather. But in this idyllic scene is another clue of how crack cocaine will infiltrate their lives. Watch:

“Snowfall” is created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron and executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London and Trevor Engelson.

The series will premiere this summer on FX.

Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.