Sony Pictures Classics Buys Andrey Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’ Day Before Its Cannes Premiere

The first big domestic deal on a Competition film from Cannes is here, and the festival is mere hours into its very first day. Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all North and Latin American rights to Russian-language drama “Loveless,” one day before the film’s premiere.

This deal reteams SPC and helmer Andrey Zvyagintsev, as the specialty Sony arm previously release his 2014 film “Leviathan.” The film is Zvyagintsev’s third Cannes Competition entry and his third partnership with producer Alexander Rodnyansky.

The family drama follows Boris and Zhenya, a couple in Russia who are going through a divorce and selling their apartment. Constantly arguing, the pair seem to be uninterested in their 12-year-old son Alyosha, until he goes missing and they have to come together again to find him.

SPC brass told Deadline, “There is no more timely film than ‘Loveless.’ Andrey is one of the world’s finest directors in peak form here. It is just great to be in business again with him and Alexander following our success together with ‘Leviathan’ a few years ago.”

Zvyagintsev’s previous film won best screenplay at Cannes in 2014 and later the Golden Globe for Best Foreign Language Film. “Loveless” screens tomorrow at the festival.

Earlier today, Sony Pictures Classics also acquired all rights in North America to Stanley Tucci’s latest directorial outing, “Final Portrait,” which debuted at Berlin earlier this year.

