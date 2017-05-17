Sony Pictures Classics Picks Up Stanley Tucci’s Armie Hammer and Geoffrey Rush Vehicle ‘Final Portrait’

Will Hammer have two awards contenders on his hands this year?

Sony Pictures Classics has acquired all rights in North America to Stanley Tucci’s latest directorial outing, “Final Portrait,” from Riverstone Pictures. The film had its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year in an out of competition gala screening.

Written and directed by Tucci, the film stars Geoffrey Rush, Armie Hammer, Clémence Poésy, Tony Shalhoub and Sylvie Testud and is produced by Gail Egan, Nik Bower and Ilann Girard and executive produced by Deepak Nayar, Fred Hogge and Ted Blumberg.

The historical feature is billed as “the story of the touching and offbeat friendship between American writer and art-lover James Lord and Alberto Giacometti, as seen through Lord’s eyes and revealing unique insight into the beauty, frustration, profundity and sometimes the chaos of the artistic process. Set in 1964, while on a short trip to Paris, Lord is asked by his friend, Giacometti, to sit for a portrait. The process, promises Giacometti, will take only a few days and so Lord agrees — ultimately wondering ‘how much longer can it go on like this?'”

In our review from Berlin, Ben Croll wrote “Watching ‘Final Portrait,’ you get the feeling as if a Robert Doisneau photo had opened itself up you, and for an hour and half, invited you inside. As a bit of art-house escapism, that it is a trip well worth taking.”

“Giacometti’s work and life and Lord’s poignant memoir have fascinated me for years,” Tucci said in an official statement. “To finally bring my adaptation to the screen with this extraordinary cast and crew has been indeed a pleasure and to have Sony Classics distributing is a great honor.”

SPC brass added, “Audiences everywhere will embrace what Stanley Tucci has done here. He has made a remarkable film about the artistic process of the great painter and sculptor Giacometti, with a stunning cast led by Geoffrey Rush. We are thrilled to be involved.”

There is no word yet as to when SPC will release the film in theaters. Hammer already has a major awards contender in his hands, as Luca Guadagnino’s Sundance hit “Call Me By Your Name” will hit theaters in late November.

