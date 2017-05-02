Stan Lee on ‘Fresh Off The Boat’ and Four More Shows to Watch Tonight: IndieWire TV Picks for Tuesday, May 2

Also happening Tuesday night: New entries from comedians Maria Bamford and Iliza Shlesinger, and a killer Johnny Cash impersonation on "The Americans."

Tuesday, May 2

“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. on ABC

Episode Title: “Pie vs. Cake”

Synopsis: Jessica is thrilled to hear Evan is interested in joining the debate team. Yet, when her protégé becomes so good that he beats her at her own game, she second-guesses her worth. Meanwhile, Eddie and Emery team up to enter a comic book contest.

Why You Should Watch: “Fresh off the Boat” is on the bubble and IT SHOULDN’T BE ON THE BUBBLE. But also tune in for the cameo by Stan Lee, who, of course, is playing Stan Lee circa 1996 – and yet didn’t have to change his look at all. The guy is ageless. And will continue to never say “no” to popping up anywhere, at any time.

Jeffrey Neira/FX

“The Americans,” 10 p.m. on FX

Episode Title: “IHOP”

Network Synopsis: Philip and Elizabeth are thrown off balance when things with Tuan take an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Henry makes a startling proposition and Stan has a disturbing encounter with Frank Gaad’s widow. Written by Peter Ackerman; directed by Dan Attias.

Why You Should Watch: On of TV’s best dramas will also make you smile this week, as Philip (Matthew Rhys) – in disguise as “Jim” – does his best Johnny Cash impersonation.

Netflix

“Maria Bamford: Old Baby,” Streaming now on Netflix

Network Synopsis: The concept: Bamford performs her set through increasingly larger venues (into the mirror, to friends on a park bench, in a bowling alley, at a big theater). So like “the special, special, special,” she turns the traditional stand-up special on its head.

Why You Should Watch: As we wait for season 2 of Bamford’s “Lady Dynamite,” here’s an opportunity to see her latest stand-up routine, performed in a variety of spots and in front of various sized audiences.

Asylum Entertainment

“Breakthrough,” 10 p.m. on National Geographic

Episode Title: “Addiction: A Psychedelic Cure?”

Network Synopsis: Renegade researchers are fighting the medical establishment by exploring a controversial cure for our vices: psychedelic drugs. English countess Amanda Feilding (founder of the Beckley Foundation), Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris at Imperial College London and Dr. Matthew Johnson at Johns Hopkins University are reviving long-suppressed research into the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs. Brain scans reveal that medically supervised trips may reboot the brains of addicts, but is this radical therapy powerful enough to break an opiate addiction?

Why You Should Watch: From Ron Howard and Brian Grazer, the second season of the anthology docuseries employs a who’s who of indie filmmakers to tell some of the most interesting scientific stories of our time. “Addiction: A Psychedelic Cure?” is directed by David Lowery and narrated by Mike Colter (“Luke Cage”).

Freeform

“Truth & Iliza,” 10 p.m. on Freeform

Episode Title: Premiere

Synopsis: The show will be centered around a themed question which Iliza Shlesinger will seek to answer using audience interaction, field pieces, commentary and, of course, jokes. Iliza will draw from her decade of stand-up experience to focus on the sociopolitical issues of the day, providing a forum for viewers to discuss everything from the necessary to the inane to the taboo.

Why You Should Watch: Host Shlesinger is a rising comic with plenty of success under her belt, and the auspices behind the six-week series are strong as well: Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin and Kara Baker from Avalon Television (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” and “Catastrophe”) and Kim Gamble (“The Colbert Report”) are all executive producers.

