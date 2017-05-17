‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer: CBS All Access Reveals Massive Look at Starfleet 10 Years Before Kirk

The series is set to premiere this fall with an expanded order of 15 episodes.

It’s never really the final frontier for any beloved fan property, now is it? And here to prove that point comes the official trailer for “Star Trek: Discovery,” the long-delayed resurrection of the “Trek” franchise that is set to become CBS All Access’s second major original series, following “The Good Fight.”

We’ve known what the Discovery will look like since last year’s Comic-Con and we even got a glimpse of filming when the show finally went into production last January. What we haven’t known until now is what the series itself might be like. A lot’s changed from last summer, specifically the departure of original showrunner Bryan Fuller, who revealed a big vision for the series during the Summer 2016 TCAs, down to alien diversity amongst the crew.

“Usually you’ve got one person with a bumpy forehead and then seven other people who look relatively human,” Fuller said at the time. “We wanted to paint the picture of a Starfleet that is indicative of a universe where we’re encountering people who are much different than we are.”

However, a few months later, it was revealed that Fuller had left the project. The series is now being run by Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Harberts, who previously wrote on “Pushing Daisies,” “Revenge” and “Reign.”

And there’s plenty of adventure in store for the crew of the new ship, which sets course 10 years before the launch of Kirk and Spock’s original five-year mission. Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead”) still leads the cast for “Star Trek: Discovery,” which also now includes Terry Serpico, Maulik Pancholy, Sam Vartholomeos, Anthony Rapp, Chris Obi, Shazad Latif, Mary Chieffo, Rainn Wilson, Kenneth Mitchell, Rekha Sharma, Damon Runyan and Clare McConnell. Fan favorites Jason Isaacs, James Frain, Michelle Yeoh, and Doug Jones are also in the mix.

CBS All Access announced today that it’s expanded the first season to 15 episodes. The series will premiere this fall. Check out the trailer at CBS.com or on YouTube below, as we all prepare to return to one of sci-fi’s favorite universes.

