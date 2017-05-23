‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Cast Smolders In Annie Liebovitz Cover Shoot

A first look from the set of "The Last Jedi" has fans eagerly awaiting the franchise's return, from "Looper" writer/director Rian Johnson.

Vanity Fair unveiled four stunning cover images today from the set of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” also known as Episode VIII.

From legendary photographer Annie Liebovitz, the the photos show the cast of the highly anticipated addition to the George Lucas universe gazing out intensely. The collaboration between Liebovitz, Vanity Fair, and “Star Wars” dates back to 1999’s “The Phantom Menace,” and she has photographed every subsequent film since. The full portfolio will be released online on Wednesday, but for now these four sneak peeks will have to do.

The first image show Rey (Daisy Ridley) with Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), gazing out from the cliffs of the planet Ahch-To, where the “The Force Awakens” left off with Rey meeting Skywalker for the first time. The second image goes to the dark side, showing Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) looking deliciously menacing. Anyone else ready for a road trip movie starring Christie and Driver as hapless twins?

The third image is garnering the most buzz on Twitter, with many cooing over Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron and fan favorite Finn (John Boyega). “Star Wars” has received praise for its inclusive casting, and many are looking forward to the development of a new character, Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran). Rose is described as “a Resistance maintenance worker and the new character with the most screen time in ‘Episode VIII.'”

A lone Carrie Fisher anchors the final cover image. She stands proud and defiant for the last time as Princess Leia, leader of the rebellion. Fisher died suddenly in December of 2016.

“The Last Jedi” is directed by Rian Johnson, writer/director of “Brick,” “The Brothers Bloom,” and “Looper.” Johnson also directed three episodes of AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” including one of the series’ most lauded episodes, “Ozymandias.” Fans eagerly await his take on the iconic “Star Wars” franchise.

